Rolling power outages, record cold force Kansas City area schools to cancel classes

Rolling power outages and record cold has convinced many Kansas City area schools to declare a snow day, canceling both in person and and remote classes for Tuesday.

Some districts, however, are continuing with having all students attend classes online as part of their virtual learning plans.

The districts canceling classes include Blue Valley Schools, Olathe Public Schools, Kansas City; Kansas, Public Schools, Raytown Schools, Kearney Schools and Bonner Springs/Edwardsville School District.

Districts that are canceling classes but still having their distance learning are Park Hill Schools, North Kansas City Schools, Harrisonville Schools and Grain Valley Schools.

Full list of weather closings, delays in the KC metro area

