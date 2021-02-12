Brutally cold single-digit temperatures are expected to hover around Kansas City on Saturday

Brutally cold, single-digit temperatures are expected to remain in the Kansas throughout the weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“And we’re not alone,” said Lauria, who provides a weather update to The Star. “As a matter of fact, over the next six days, 53 million people nationwide will see sub-zero temperatures and that includes us here in Kansas City over the weekend.”

The coldest part of Saturday will occur between 4 and 9 a.m. when the wind chill is expected to dip to near 20-degrees below zero. The afternoon high temperature will likely be 8 degrees.

Overall conditions Saturday will be dry, a bit cloudy but some sunshine with a slight chance of snow.

However, don’t expect much snow accumulation.

Several states, south of Missouri, are expected to receive heavy amounts of snow, Lauria said.

“From Oklahoma City, all the way down through Dallas,” he said. “Dallas may pick up more snow over the weekend than we’ve seen all year here in the metro.”

Temperatures are expected to climb up to 10 degrees by Tuesday.