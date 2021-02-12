Record-breaking cold expected in Kansas City as wind chill could plunge to -30 degrees

The dangerously cold weather expected this weekend and next week in Kansas City could set records, as wind chills are expected to plunge well below zero, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Heading into the upcoming weekend, we are on record watch here in Kansas City,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

And these aren’t records that Kansas City wants to break.

While the metro won’t come close to breaking the record low for Saturday, which is -21 degrees set in 1905, it has a chance of tying the coldest maximum temperature for that day of 5 degrees, also set in 1905, she said.

“Moving along into Sunday, four degrees below is the record low,” Bogowith said. “You’ll notice we are forecasting zero. If we don’t have a whole lot of cloud cover though, this number falls below zero and that record could be in jeopardy as well.”

The record for coldest high temperature for Sunday is 7 degrees, set back in 1936. The forecast high for Sunday is 4 degrees, which would break that record.

For the next several days, temperatures will be bounce above and below zero, Bogowith said. Wind chills will make it feel much colder as they will plunge well below zero this weekend and next week, when some areas could see wind chills of -30 degrees.

“Dangerous cold in the forecast,” Bogowith said. “We also have a few chances for snow overnight tonight into Saturday — very light stuff mostly north of the metro area. But Sunday into Monday, we’ll watch for that snow to get a little closer to us.”

Temperatures are expected to slowly warm next week, climbing to 10 degrees on Tuesday, 18 on Wednesday, 23 on Thursday and possibly above freezing on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said on Facebook that Monday morning will be the coldest, with minimum wind chills between -20 to -30 degrees. With these wind chills, frost bite can set in less than 30 minutes.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the Kansas City from 9 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

