Wind chill advisory issued for Friday as streak of single-digit highs continues in KC

Ice floes can be seen drifting down the Missouri River Thursday toward Kansas City, Missouri, from Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Sub-freezing temperatures for several days have made for the bone-chlling weather conditions that make the ice floes possible. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Wind chills may reach minus 20 as a blast of Arctic air continues across the Kansas City area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect from midnight Friday to noon. Friday’s high is 8 degrees.

“We’re also keeping an eye on the potential of a little snow. (Friday) night we might get a few flurries, Saturday, maybe a few flurries in the morning,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update for The Star. “But then it kind of just gets real cold, not only Saturday, but Sunday and Monday as well.”

Another wintry system will bring snow storms to Oklahoma and Texas.

“We’ll see whether or not any of that can sneak up I-35 sometime late Sunday, into Monday,” Lauria said.

Single-digit highs continue through Monday.

“That’s unusual to have so may in a row,” Lauria said.

Tuesday morning is expected to see the coldest temperatures at minus 8.

