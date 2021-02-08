KC area highways temporarily close as snow, brutal cold create poor driving conditions

A portion of northbound Interstate 35 in Kansas City’s northland has temporarily closed due to the poor driving conditions caused by snow, ice and bitter cold temperatures, according to highway officials.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District announced on Twitter that northbound I-35 past Missouri 152 in Kansas City and Liberty is closed due to driving conditions.

Drivers were urged to find alternative routes, MoDOT Kansas City said.

Meanwhile, Kansas City, Kansas, police have closed southbound Interstate 635 at State Avenue because of recurring accidents due to slick roadways, the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Kansas City Metro District said on Twitter.

Slick road conditions throughout the metro were leading to crashes across the Kansas City metro area. Officials have urged drivers to slow down and use caution.

Kansas City police said on Twitter: “This is not the day to be out if you don’t have to.”

Due to the weather and road conditions in Overland Park, police were having drivers involved in non-injury crashes where the vehicles were still driveable to walk in their reports at a later date.

“Driver should exchange and obtain information such as drives name, address, phone numbers, license numbers, insurance company information, license plate numbers and any witnesses to the accident,” Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said in news release.

Overland Park police would continue to respond to injury crashes or crashes were the driver might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Reports may be made at the Sanders Justice Center at 12400 Foster St. or the Myron Scafe Building at 8500 Antioch Road.