Weather News
Super Bowl weather: KC to see snow, below freezing temps as Tampa stays warm and rainy
As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in Super Bowl LV, the high in the KC metro will be about 17 degrees, according to the National Weather Service .
There is a slight chance of snow as well, with a wind chill between -2 and 8 degrees. The weather service said there is a 20% chance of precipitation.
At least in Tampa, despite chances of showers, the high temperature is 78 degrees.
As snow fell across the Kansas City metro Saturday, dozens of Chiefs fans showed up at Union Station to pose for pictures ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
The Kansas City area was under a winter weather advisory all day Saturday, according to the weather service.
The national weather service roads were covered in snow from the Northland down to Johnson County.
Still, that didn’t stop droves of Chiefs fans from taking selfies in front of the 26-foot-tall T-Rex adorned in a Chiefs jersey — complete with a mouthful of Buccaneer — outside Union Station.
