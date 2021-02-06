Slick roads and snow coming to the Kansas City metro with below freezing temperatures

The Kansas City area is under a winter weather advisory until Saturday evening. With snow on its way this morning, roads could become slick quickly, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Snow fall will move into the area mid morning, sticking by lunchtime.

“This is where we could see some moderate even heavy bursts of snow at times, and that will slip up the roads pretty quick,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Temperatures will be below freezing all day with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 6 degrees tonight.

Snowfall will wind down around 4 p.m. in Kansas City but continue in the eastern side of the metro. Totals could reach up to 2 inches south of Interstate 70 and 2-4 inches across the city. Some spots up north could see up to 5 inches of snow.

Flurries will return to Kansas City around 4 a.m., mainly north of town and along I-70.

Snow will follow us into Super Bowl Sunday, when the Chiefs kick off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in sunny Tampa, Florida.

“By 10 o’clock Sunday night, things look to quiet down one more time,” Countee said.

The rest of the week will struggle to hit highs of 20 degrees, with lows in single digits and the possibility of below freezing weather. Some snow is expected after Sunday, possible Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

