Kansas City weather for Saturday: “winter with a vengeance,” snow, falling temperatures and nasty roads

Snow and bitterly cold temperatures are in the Kansas City forecast beginning Saturday morning. Between 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected by the afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“The roads may be very, very nasty snow covered falling temperatures, the crews are going to have a tough time with this because the snow that’s falling is not going to melt,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Weather conditions around daybreak on Saturday are expected to be much colder than they were on Friday. Snow is expected to come down around noon and continue through lunch and into the middle of the afternoon.

Snow accumulations overall should be anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. Some areas south of metro area might get a few more inches of snow.

“And then after that the arctic air builds in, temperature will drop tomorrow evening through tomorrow night into Sunday,” Lauria said. “And this arctic air is going to stay with us all through next week and probably the week after.”

We are still on track for light to moderate snow beginning tomorrow morning and ending tomorrow afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will primarily range from 2"-4", with amounts up to 5" possible across northwestern MO/northeastern KS. pic.twitter.com/o1LJBTUam0 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 5, 2021

The forecast for next week and the week afterward could be the coldest since 2010. Temperatures for each day during the next two weeks are expected to dip below 20 degrees.

“Snow, snow, cold, cold, cold, snow, snow, cold. You get the idea. Winter with a vengeance,” he said.