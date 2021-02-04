‘Just miserable’: Blast of Arctic air to drop temps into teens starting Sunday in KC

The temperature Friday will be mild before Kansas City gets a cold spell, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“(Friday) we’re going to see a mixture of clouds and sunshine,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update for The Star. “Nicer day for tomorrow, but cold up in northern Missouri. ”

The high is 45.

A winter storm system moves in just after daybreak Saturday and will linger through lunch.

“Saturday, it gets colder and there’s a system coming our way that’s going to produce snow first thing Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon,” Lauria said.

One to three inches of snow could accumulate, followed by a blast of Arctic air. Highs drop into the teens starting Sunday.

“It gets just miserable,” Lauria said. “There could be a night or two next week if we clear out, that we see temperatures close to 5 below here in Kansas City. Regardless it is cold all the way through Valentine’s Day.”

