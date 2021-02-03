Cold front will send temps tumbling, bring rain, wintry mix, possibly snow to KC

It will be a tale of two seasons the next few days in Kansas City as a cold front will send spring-like temperatures tumbling to levels that are more common with winter.

“Later on today (Wednesday), we’re going to see our numbers soaring into the mid- and upper 50s,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll have partly cloudy skies late in the day and a dry forecast for today.”

Stunning sunrise this AM! Later today, mid to upper 50s! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/A2qClUdhX2 — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) February 3, 2021

The unseasonably warm temperature is more typical of what Kansas City sees in late March. The normal temperature for this time of year in metro is 40 degrees. But don’t wait to get out and enjoy the weather.

A cold front is expected to move into the Kansas City Thursday, bringing along rain, a wintry mix and maybe even some snowfall for some, Ritter said.

“The colder air though will hold off until late morning and certainly by the afternoon we’re going to feel the effects of this front as our numbers rapidly drop from the mid- and upper 40s in the morning to the 30s for the drive home,” she said.

When you factor in the wind, it will feel more like the temperatures are in the 20s.

“There’s a lot of activity on radar tomorrow that will be in place as well, but mainly rain for us here in Kansas City,” she said. “We can’t rule out some snow but I don’t think we’re gonna have too many issues on the roads.”

The front is going to usher in much colder air that’s going to set the stage for a more active pattern for the weekend and next week, including much colder temperatures.

“It is still looking like Sunday’s forecasted highs will only be in the lower teens,” Ritter said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said this weekend’s temperatures will be the coldest of the winter so far as lows are expected to drop into the single digits and maybe even below zero on Sunday and Monday morning. Wind chill values will be between 5 and 15 degrees below zero on Sunday morning. Monday will only be slightly warmer.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.