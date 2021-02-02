‘Dropping temperatures, blustery conditions’ headed to KC metro after warm Wednesday

After a Wednesday full of warmer temperatures and sunshine, Kansas Citians should prepare for a drop in temperatures and possible snow, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Temperatures on Wednesday should be in the upper 50s, said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star.

But the warm weather won’t last long. A cold front moves in Thursday morning, bringing with it rain and possibly snow, Lauria said. Wednesday’s high temperature of 59 should drop to a high of 43 degrees on Thursday.

“So be prepared for dropping temperatures, blustery conditions on Thursday, and maybe a little bit of snow perhaps enough to kind of coat the ground in a few areas,” Lauria said.

According to the National Weather Service, the first chance of rain is before 11 a.m., followed by a chance of both rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The weather service said there is a slight chance of snow after 2 p.m.

Friday, temperatures will warm up a little in the 40s before the arctic air returns on Saturday, with a high of 28 degrees.

“That could have some snow with it,” Lauria said. “And it could accumulate as we go through the weekend. So this all of a sudden is looking like a very wintry weekend here in the metro.”

Super Bowl Sunday’s high temperature is just 11 degrees, Lauria said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP