Kansas City metro adds more than 300 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 300 new COVID-19 cases and three dozen deaths.

The spike in deaths was in part caused by Missouri’s weekly review of death certificates which resulted in 339 deaths being added on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded 1,742 deaths from the virus. The first COVID-19 death in the area was reported March 12 in Wyandotte County.

On Tuesday, the metro gained 331 coronavirus cases for a total of 133,158 to date.

The seven-day average for daily new cases dropped to 441. One week ago, the average was 589 and two weeks ago, it was 622, according to data maintained by The Star.

The University of Kansas Health System reported 38 patients being treated for the virus, down from 43 on Monday. Nine patients were in the intensive care unit with five on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Missouri confirmed 460,487 cases including 7,088 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 9.1%.

The state has received 835,400 doses of the vaccine and given 462,202 shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state health department said 530,485 doses had been administered, meaning about 6.7% of the state’s population had gotten at least one dose. Numbers vary due to a lag in reporting, health officials have said.

Kansas reported 276,668 cases including 3,809 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 8.6%.

According to the state, 413,350 vaccine doses have been distributed with 229,459 administered. About 6.4% of the state’s population has been inoculated.

Across the country, more than 26.3 million people have contracted the virus and 445,030 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.