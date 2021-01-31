‘Feeling a little more like spring’: KC forecast warming up after frigid Sunday winds

Sunday could see gusts of wind up to 40 miles per hour, adding to an already frigid forecast, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

“Temperatures really won’t be warming up, either,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Clouds will hang around throughout the day as temperatures rise to just above freezing, at the warmest.

“It’ll be a day to stay inside if you can, and if you do have to go outside, don’t expect a lot of sunshine,” Countee said.

However, the sun will likely make a return Monday, with high temperatures in the low 40s.

On Tuesday, which is Groundhog Day, and Wednesday, the high temperature will be in the low-to-mid 50s.

“We’re warming back up, feeling a little more like spring as we kick off the first few days of February,” Countee said.

Thursday will start to cool down again, with a high in the mid-40s and a chance for rain and even snow in the evening.

Friday and Saturday will likely see a return to bitter cold, with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degree on Saturday, Countee said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.