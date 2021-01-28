Lightning, thunder and heavy rain at times likely with Kansas City’s next storm

The Kansas City area will flirt with warmer temperatures by the the end of the week, but the metro’s next storm is threatening to bring heavy rains this weekend, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Temperatures will be a little bit warmer than yesterday, but not by much,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re going to make our way into the 30s for highs today.”

The metro area will be battling cloud cover early in the day Thursday, but breaks in the clouds will come for the second half of the day giving way to a mix of clouds and sunshine, she said.

Strong southerly winds will kick the metro’s temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday.

The average high temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Then rain chances arrive for Saturday cooling us off a few degrees down into the 40s,” Bogowith said. “This is going to be pretty widespread rain showers, heavy at times.”

As the rain moves into the metro from the south, it will be on and off throughout the day. As the heavier pockets of rain move through, it might be accompanied by some flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder.

Between a half inch to an inch or more of rain is possible from the storm.

“As we make our way into Sunday, cold air spills in on the backside,” Bogowith said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if somebody saw a few flakes or flurries flying around but really the focus is on the heavy rain showers we’re expecting for Saturday.”

Temperatures will warm back up heading into the middle of next week, she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.