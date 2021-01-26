Kansas City should expect 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight, heading into Wednesday

Kansas Citians should expect to wake up to 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday morning, FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria said.

Light snow should begin around midnight before picking up from 2 to 5 a.m., “where it may be snowing pretty good for a few hours,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The National Weather Service said a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for Kansas City and much of the region.

But the snow will wrap up heading toward daybreak as it moves away from Kansas City. Lauria said he expects an average of 1 to 3 inches of snow, though some areas could see 2 to 4 inches.

The forecasted snowfall amounts have crept up ever so slightly. We are now expecting generally 1-2" of snow to fall tonight and into tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect between 9 PM tonight and 6 AM tomorrow morning for much of the region. pic.twitter.com/6kMZIUVkWi — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 26, 2021

“It looks like tomorrow will just be kind of a pretty gray, cold day,” Lauria said. “Not a lot of wind tomorrow, but it’s going to be chilly.”

Wednesday temperatures will only be in the 20s.

Kansas City suspended all trash and recycling pickup on Wednesday to allow those drivers to plow snow. Wednesday trash days were moved to Thursday, Thursday pickups were pushed to Friday and Friday trash collection was moved to Saturday.

More snow is headed our way! Crews will be in overnight to salt roads & plow as needed. All hands on deck tomorrow for another round of snow operations. The new #snowplan calls for more drivers, which means trash & recycling will be delayed one day so drivers can plow snow. — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) January 26, 2021

Temperatures look a little better heading into the weekend, Lauria said, with highs in the upper 40s on Friday and a rainy Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures drop into the lower 30s, but climb back up on Monday into the 40s.