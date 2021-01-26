Missouri Gov. Parson says vaccine data added to state’s COVID-19 dashboard

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday that the number of vaccines administered has been added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that vaccine data would be added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard, which already reported data including the number of cases, deaths, testing and hospitalizations, now includes the number of vaccine doses administered.

The data is submitted by providers from across Missouri, according to a news release.

“It is important that we provide this resource and be as transparent as possible,” Parson said in a statement, “especially as some individuals tasked with reporting Missouri’s vaccine data often fail to report the complete picture.”

The dashboard includes data on the total administered doses, as well as the number of people who have received their first or both doses. It also includes data on weekly dose averages, demographic information and county-level numbers.

Parson criticized the Centers for Disease Control portrayal of the state’s vaccine numbers, which puts the state at or near the bottom in distributing and administering doses for every 100,000 people, saying the data is being “misrepresented.”

“National rankings on the CDC’s dashboard are marginal and are being used to misinform Missourians that the state is falling short in vaccine administration, or worse, that the state itself is stockpiling vaccines,” Parson said in a statement. “The fact is that vaccines ship directly to local providers, and our data shows vaccine distribution and administration rates in Missouri are similar to other states.”

Missouri is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tier 1 and Tier 2, which includes hospital workers, first responders, and people who are high-risk.

To learn about eligibility for the vaccine and to find available vaccinators, visit MoStopsCOVID.com.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services created a map that showed more than 1,200 vaccine sites across Missouri.

Hospitals such as the University of Kansas Health System, Truman Medical Centers and Olathe Health are signing patients up for the vaccine.

Missouri on Tuesday reported 451,493 cases of COVID-19 and 6,686 deaths.