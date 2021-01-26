Light snow bursts, falling temperatures create slick roads in Kansas City

A light snow turned Kansas City’s roads icy for the morning commute Tuesday leading to several crashes across the metro, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the morning hours we have light snow bursts moving through our area and that is leaving us with falling temperatures and slick spots developing area wide,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Your morning commute is going to be another rather messy one so please make sure you are padding in extra travel time from point A to point B.”

Area law enforcement were urging drivers to slow down, saying they were working several crashes.

“Highways are very slick this morning and we are working numerous crashes near I-435/87th St, I-435/K-10,” the Lenexa Police Department said on Twitter. “Slow down and allow for extra drive time.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department said that county roads were dicey with a thin layer of ice.

“We’re working slide-offs in different areas, so please take it easy and #DriveSafe,” the sheriff department said on Twitter.

Take it easy during your commute today. In some locations there are icy roads. Slow down & allow for plenty of space between you & everyone else! #haywacky #mowx pic.twitter.com/K6ZFXYFfNS — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 26, 2021

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day and as the evening drive home approaches, she said. It will be cloudy and cold though with temperatures in the upper 20s.

“Overnight tonight, guess what, another burst of snow will be moving through,” Bogowith said. “We’re expecting a light dusting up to maybe an inch in some spots and more slick spots developing.”

There’s not a whole lot of moisture in the next wave of snow, but it will be enough that the Kansas City area will see some small accumulations for early Wednesday morning, she said.

“At least we have this to look forward to: a warming trend Friday into Saturday with temperatures back in the 50s,” Bogowith said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.