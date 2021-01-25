Light snow could fall Tuesday and Wednesday in KC, but highs rebound by end of week

A chance for light snow will come through Kansas City early Tuesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“I think the best opportunity is going to be before 3 a.m.,” said Frank, who provided a weather update to The Star. “After that, it’s just more of the re-freeze than anything.”

Temperatures will fall into 20s on Tuesday and a chance for a dusting arrives Wednesday.

“It’s not going to cause us too many issues outside,” Frank said.

The highs will be back into the 50s starting Friday while the next chance for rain comes on Saturday.

