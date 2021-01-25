Cold rain to switch to light snow in Kansas City; heavier snow expected north of metro

A winter storm passing through the Kansas City area is expected to bring cold rain that will eventually transition to a light snow by the time of the evening commute home, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“For the day today, we are talking about our next weather system moving in in the form of very heavy cold rain showers, mixing with a little sleet and snow for folks on the north side,” said Bogowith who provides weather updates to The Star.

“By late morning, early afternoon that cold rain will be transitioning to more of a wintry mix and we’ll start to see some travel issues developing with even more on tap for the evening commute.”

As the rain changes over to snow, temperatures are expected to fall and the snow is expected to start sticking, she said.

“Just north of our metro area we’re going to be dealing with more of that wintry mix or snow,” Bogowith said. “Folks in northeastern Kansas and northwest Missouri, it’s going to be pouring down all day and eventually as the cold air rotates in, we’ll finish with a light snow.”

Check out the timeline for precipitation today. We will see a transition to more wintry precipitation later this afternoon. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/XcnkZZmGs0 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) January 25, 2021

A winter storm warning has been issued for northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri which runs through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“That is where they are anticipating the higher snow totals — up to a foot of snow in some cases,” she said. “But for the metro area, a good portion of the metro area, we’re talking about an inch or less with a pretty tight gradient with that snow.”

Another round of light snow is on the way for Wednesday.

