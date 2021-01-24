‘Dreary’ weather hangs around for Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game Sunday evening

The weather will be “less than ideal” for Sunday’s AFC Championship game when the Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“It’s going to be dreary. It’ll be damp. At times a little mist and drizzle, even some light rain is possible,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Sunday’s high may reach about 40 degrees by the afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s in the evening, said Ritter. Cloud cover and a chance of rain will contribute to the gloomy weather.

“As we look ahead to the rest of the day, notice how the best chance for mist and drizzle kind of moves out, and then it ramps back up as we approach midnight tonight,” she said.

Come Monday morning, the metro area south of Interstate-70 will likely see some heavy rain. Areas north of I-70 could see a wintry mix and snow.

“Here in town, we’ll likely see a changeover mid-day on Monday, finishing our event off as snow,” Ritter said, adding that Kansas City could see up to an inch of snow. “This is going to cause problems for the drive home tomorrow as we could have some slick spots from the wintry mix.”

Updated snow map for Monday: The rain & wintry mix in the metro will significantly cut down on snow totals. A county or two north it will be a totally different story. Winter Storm Warnings/Watches/Advisories are in place for areas NW of the metro. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Cmi0Wt5Fbd — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see up to a foot of snow as the system moves through Monday, she said.

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to parts of NE KS/N MO on Monday. Mostly rain for areas to the south, including KC. Snow starts early Monday AM - details in the maps below. pic.twitter.com/kYMlOUYqMh — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 24, 2021

Another winter system bringing snow is expected to move through the area Wednesday, which will likely be the coldest day this week with a high of 30.

Rain is possible Saturday as the high temperature warms up to 55.

