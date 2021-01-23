‘Winter returns next week’ in Kansas City. Meanwhile, prepare for rain at Arrowhead

Rain and clouds are making a comeback this weekend heading into the AFC Championship game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City winter seemingly took a short break this last week — but those 60 degree days are a thing of the past, for now.

“The big takeaway here is the ball game will be all liquid if anything is falling out of the sky before winter returns next week,” said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Saturday the Kansas City metro will see a bit of extra cloud cover, but highs near 40 degrees in the afternoon, she said. No rain is expected.

“It’s going to be a nice quiet day today before all eyes will turn to Arrowhead tomorrow,” Ritter said.

Heading into the AFC Championship game where the Chiefs will face off against the Buffalo Bills for a trip to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City area will see light rain before the lunch hour with the possibility of lingering mist or drizzle. Temperatures will start to fall Sunday afternoon and sit in the 30s for kickoff and the rest of the evening. The high is 40 degrees.

“But really what ramps up is Sunday night into Monday,” Ritter said. “By the time we wake up Monday morning we’ll have rain overspreading the metro.”

Cold temperatures and snow to the north and west will follow. Kansas City will meet a wintry mix, while areas to the south and east will see mostly rain.

“But this is going to be a problem for the north and west sides of our viewing area,” Ritter said. “Snow totals are going to be pretty significant with this system.”

The snow will wind town Tuesday morning, before another storm system moves in Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 30s through Thursday. Friday returns with partly sunny skies and a high of 50 degrees.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.