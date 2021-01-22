Cold front sends temperatures tumbling in advance of Kansas City’s next winter storm

A day after temperatures hit 60 degrees at Kansas City International Airport, the metro area will face more typical winter weather as a cold front sweeps through the area, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Temperatures today will be about 25 degrees colder than what we saw for highs yesterday,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“We’ll be back into the middle 30s and see a little bump in temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday getting closer to that 40-degree mark.”

The normal high for this time of year in the Kansas City area is 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The forecast calls for rain on Sunday, followed by a wintry mix moving in Monday that could make a mess of morning and evening commutes.

“While Saturday looks dry, Sunday looks very soggy, cold, dreary, very damp,” Bogowith said. “If you have plans to head out to Arrowhead, layer up and have that waterproof layer on top, you’re going to need it.”

The Kansas Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game Sunday evening at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rain will kick off around 10 p.m. Saturday just to the south of the metro. It will then move into the Kansas City from the south and the west. Light rain showers are expected in the metro. Some may only see a mist or drizzle, she said.

“At least it’s all in liquid form,” Bogowith said. “As we head into the tailgate time, kickoff for our Chiefs and even through the game, you’ll notice that rain hovering right along and south of I-70.”

Temperatures should be hovering around 40 degrees around tailgate time and dipping down into the 30s for the game.

More and a wintry mix is expected to move into the metro on Monday, she said. Some may see some light snow on Monday evening.

“So it’s going to get messy, very messy for Monday morning’s commute and even into Monday evenings commute,” Bogowith said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.