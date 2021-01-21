Winter temperatures return to Kansas City as chance for rain arrives this weekend

After a warm winter day, the temperatures in Kansas City are going to drop, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

The average high for this time of year is 38, but Thursday hit 60 degrees.

Friday will be about 25 degrees colder.

“Clouds increase on Saturday,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “There might be a little wintry mix developing Saturday night towards the north of the area.”

A chance for drizzle and showers arrives Sunday.

“That’s going to be off and on on Sunday — may not rain the entire day, maybe we get a break every so often,” Lauria said. “But I would just be prepared for some light rain in the area, picking up especially as we head towards Sunday night, hopefully after the game.”

The Chiefs play in the AFC Championship at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The rain could change into snow Monday and another system is headed to Kansas City on Wednesday.

“Next week may turn into a pretty wintry week around here with cold temperatures and occasional snow chances,” Lauria said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.