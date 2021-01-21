Cold rain headed to KC area, could make tailgating damp for AFC Championship game

The Kansas City area will get another mid-winter treat as highs are expected to climb back into the 50s on Thursday afternoon, but a change is weather is coming, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“No nuisance weather in the forecast for today,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to the Star. “We’re just going to see soaring temperatures back up into the 50s.”

Gorgeous sunrise taking place! Clouds to the south and clear skies to the north. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/vfnsYCC240 — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) January 21, 2021

Kansas City’s next cold front, however, will pull in chillier air for Friday and the upcoming weekend, she said.

“Sunday is going to be our nuisance day as we track cold rain showers that kickoff overnight Saturday and into your Sunday morning,” Bogowith said. “And these (rain showers) become more and more widespread throughout the day. Tailgating weather looks damp. It looks cold.”

For the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday evening at Arrowhead Stadium, temperatures should hover around the 40-degree mark at kickoff and drop into the 30s throughout the game.

“We are going to continue to keep rain in that forecast throughout the game and into the start of Monday,” Bogowith said. “Next week, you can see some heavier bands of rain likely moving into the forecast as we kick things off on Monday with colder air wrapping around on the backside of the system.”

The rain is expected to change over to more of a wintry mix and maybe even some snow. At this time though, most of the snow is expected to be north of the metro, she said. Highs in Kansas City are expected to be in the 30s on Monday.

“Speaking of 30s, there’s going to be plenty of those in the forecast for next week as things turn a bit more active,” Bogowith said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.