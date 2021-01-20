Highs soar to mid-50s before cold front sweeps into Kansas City area with cold rains

Highs will climb into the 50s the next couple of days in Kansas City ahead of a cold front that is expected to send temperatures tumbling back to normal as well as make Sunday a bit soggy, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

But along with the warm temperatures Wednesday comes strong winds, she said.

“For the day today, winds are going to be picking up and increasing out of the south,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Stunner of a sunrise taking place this morning! Let's see those photos! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/OaXShVpVbN — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) January 20, 2021

Wind gusts are expected to be 30 mph or higher by noon and remain strong into the early afternoon, reaching closer to 35 mph. Highs will soar into the middle 50s in the afternoon as the metro sees plenty of sunshine, she said.

“A few clouds start to work their way on in late in the day and we’ll see the warmth linger around in the forecast into your Thursday,” Bogowith said.

As the cold front swings in, temperatures will tumble back down closer to average. Highs on Friday are expected to be 38 on Friday and 37 on Saturday, according to her forecast.

Typically, the high in Kansas City for this time of year is the 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

“Chiefs’ Sunday still looks soggy at this point,” Bogowith said. “A cold rain is expected with highs near 40 degrees and we’ll see some of that moisture linger around into the start of early next week.”

There’s a 60% chance of rain Sunday, according to her forecast. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills Sunday evening in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

