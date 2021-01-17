Forecast could see winds up to 20 mph in time for Chiefs Kickoff Sunday in Kansas City

Sunday will be chilly, and a bit windy for the Chiefs playoff game in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“I do expect that we’ll see some breezy conditions for the first part of Sunday, especially during kickoff,” said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

At 2:05 p.m., which is kickoff, winds will be about 20 miles an hour, slowing down to about 15 miles per hour by the second half of the game, Frank said.

Going to the game or just watching from home? Wind could play a role today as the Chiefs take on the Browns! https://t.co/vmYbt9dCuV #fox4kc #ChiefsKingdom #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/Y9CCmHopYV — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) January 17, 2021

He said there is little chance for any rain or snow over the next seven or eight days.

“Cloud cover is around, but for the most part we dodge any systems that move in,” Frank said.

The week will gradually warm up, with Sunday’s high of 38 followed by a high Monday of 45 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days this week, with highs in the low 50s.

“We do warm up, but we’re sitting right in between two air masses,” Frank said. “That’s going to nudge us from cold to warm back to cold again with a few chances for a light sprinkle or shower on Friday.”

Friday and Saturday will be much chillier, only warming up into the mid-30s.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.