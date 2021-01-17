Kansas City man charged with raping woman at gunpoint after meeting her online

A Kansas City man has been charged with raping a woman at gunpoint after meeting her on the Internet, court records show.

Jamen Jackson, 23, has been charged with first-degree rape, armed criminal action and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to a Sunday news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim told police that she met Jackson online in late 2020. They had been communicating through Facebook and Snapchat for about two months. He told her his name was “Jaymen Myyear Johnson,” according to charging documents.

They met in person for the first time on Jan. 9 after she invited him to her home, the woman told police, adding that her intentions for the evening had been “strictly platonic.”

Instead, Jackson let himself into her apartment and immediately took out a handgun, pointed it at her head, and told her to perform oral sex on him, according to charging documents.

“You are gonna do this,” Jackson said, according to court records. He also recorded the assault with his phone.

At one point, when the woman said she asked Jackson why he was hurting her, he took the magazine out of the gun to show it is was loaded, according to charging documents. Then he raped her.

The woman told police she feared “Jackson was going to kill her if she did not comply,” court documents show.

Before leaving, Jackson also stole $250 cash from the woman’s wallet, according court records. She called 911 as soon as he left.

Detectives located Jackson with the help of his Facebook photos, which the victim said matched the identity of her assailant.

In an interview with police, Jackson denied pulling out a gun, instead saying the sex was consensual and that the victim agreed to help Jackson start an Only Fans pornography account.

Investigators who reviewed the videos on Jackson’s phone noted that the woman was crying and looked scared, concluding that the videos and the sex did not appear consensual. Similar videos of other unknown women were also found on the phone.

Detectives also found pornography, including more than 10 images of underage girls and boys, on Jackson’s phone, according to charging documents.

The prosecutor’s office has asked that Jackson’s bond be set at $50,000 cash.