Highs climb into the 50s Tuesday in KC, but snow showers possible by end of week

Warmer weather is on the way to Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“We could make a real run to around 55 degrees Tuesday afternoon with enough of a breeze out there and I am expecting a lot of sunshine,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

More clouds will be around Wednesday.

“Temperatures should still be well into the 50s on Wednesday,” Lauria said. “Then after Wednesday, some chillier air is going to come down on Thursday especially during the first part of the day.”

Temperatures will continue to drop Thursday afternoon.

Friday’s high is 33.

“It’s not out of the question on Friday — we could have a few snow showers around,” Lauria said.

Highs in the 30s are expected to continue this weekend.

