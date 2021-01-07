Kansas City will fight clouds all day as storm system rotates out of area

The Kansas City area will be socked in by clouds Thursday and it’s likely the gray days of winter will be among us for several days, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be fighting clouds all day,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re not going to budge much temperature wise as we stay in the mid-30s, possibly lower 30s at times.”

The normal high for this time of year in Kansas City is 38 degrees.

The storm system that’s been plaguing the Central Plains, including the Kansas City area, will rotate out of here, she said.

“As the morning unfolds, we’ll see all of the activity on radar start to subside,” she said. “And by this afternoon’s drive home, radar should be relatively quiet.”

Clouds will be a common theme for the next several days, with little change expected in the day-to-day forecast, she said.

“Lots of cloud cover expected through the weekend,” Ritter said. “Temps will be hovering around or barely above freezing, and then next week we should start to shake the clouds and be able to warm up a little bit more by Tuesday and Wednesday.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.