52-year-old pedestrian killed when struck by car on Troost in Kansas City

A 52-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday when she was struck by a car on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, police said in a news release.

The fatal crash occurred about 10:25 p.m. just south of 71st Terrace as the pedestrian was walking in or trying to cross Troost, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Investigators determined that a Nissan sedan was headed north on Troost when it struck the pedestrian. She died at the scene, Drake said.

The driver stopped and provided information to officers, Drake said. Neither the driver, nor her passenger, were injured in the crash and both were released pending further investigation.

The pedestrian’s death is the city’s first traffic fatality of the year.