‘Keep your rain gear handy’: Prepare for a wet, chilly Wednesday in Kansas City metro

Wednesday will be chilly and wet across the Kansas City metro, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“I would keep your rain gear handy,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re going to see rain showers, cold rain showers at that, expanding in coverage, especially as we move into the lunch hour, the evening commute for tonight.”

The rain will begin around the start of most workdays as the temperatures stays several degrees above freezing most of the day.

“And then it really engulfs the metro and surrounding areas by the lunch hour,” Bogowith said.

Then overnight, she said, some areas could see a switch into more of a wintry mix.

“Thursday morning, some of you could see a little light snow to finish,” Bogowith said, though she added that most people probably won’t see any.

Temperatures will hover in the 30s through the weekend before turning slightly warmer, near 40, Monday and Tuesday.

No more precipitation is expected this week following Wednesday’s system.

