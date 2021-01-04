KC’s high Tuesday is 46 as another weather system moves in Wednesday, bringing rain

Snow-melting temperatures will continue Tuesday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“(Tuesday) actually could be a few degrees warmer than today,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star. “I think we’re going to see maybe a little bit of fog in the morning, not nearly as widespread nor as dense as what we saw the last couple of mornings.”

Tuesday’s high is 46 degrees.

Another weather system is currently in California.

“There was actually a tornado today in northern California,” Lauria said. “That system will be tracking into the middle part of the country. It’s going to bring rain chances to Kansas City, but probably not until sometime Wednesday, into Wednesday afternoon.”

The majority of the rain will fall east of Interstate 35. But the system will wrap back into the metro area. Coupled with cooler air, that may create the chance for some more snow Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.