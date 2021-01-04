Another dense fog advisory in effect Monday in Kansas City, making travel hazardous

Another dense fog advisory is in effect for the Kansas City metro, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

The advisory, which lasts through noon, warns the fog could make for low visibility and hazardous driving conditions. Freezing fog is also possible, making for slick roads, according to the National Weather Service.

Dense fog once again envelopes much of the area. Below freezing temperatures could result in slick surfaces especially on roads, sidewalks, and bridges. Use caution if traveling this morning. Fog is expected to disperse west to east through the morning. pic.twitter.com/9XvpEUWkNA — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 4, 2021

Monday’s high will be about 39 degrees come mid-afternoon.

“It’s going to be pretty soupy outside with some peaks of sunshine expected,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Following a bout of ice and snow on New Year’s Day, Kansas City is expecting a second storm system within the first week of the year. This one will pass through the metro mid-week, bringing with it a wintry mix of rain for some, and snow for others.

“It will impact our Wednesday into very early Thursday morning,” said Ritter. “Then it zips out of here and the rest of the week actually pretty quiet.”

She said temperatures this week will be more typical for this time of year, with highs ranging from the mid-30s to low 40s and overnight lows ranging from 20 to the lower 30s.

