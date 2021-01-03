4 cats and a dog rescued as agents continue to investigate cause of KC apartment fire

As they continue to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed a Kansas City apartment building, officials Sunday rescued four cats and a dog from an area they had not been able to access before.

KC Pet Project, the nonprofit that runs the Kansas City animal shelter, assisted agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The federal agency called it “great teamwork.”

“Their owners must be so relieved and thankful,” the Kansas City Police Department posted on Twitter.

The blaze was reported after 8 p.m. Monday at the Waldo Heights Apartments at 8024 Troost Avenue. Large plumes of smoke and flames poured from the building’s top floor.

Two people jumped from the third story of the building, but were not seriously injured. At least one person was rescued by the fire department. About 30 families were displaced.

The building was declared a complete loss.