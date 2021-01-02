Packed snow, wind could add to freezing fog. New storm system moves into KC next week

Kansas Citians should be on the watch for reduced visibility and slick roads Sunday morning thanks to widespread freezing fog, said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Saturday’s high temperatures should reach only around 30 to 31 degrees, with a few chances for light snow mainly south of Kansas City, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Countee said the snow packed on the ground combined with light winds could add to the freezing fog that will begin as early as midnight Sunday. The fog could get worse heading into the morning.

“This is going to make those mostly clear to clear highways and roads around Kansas City pretty slick,” Countee said. “So if you are heading out early tomorrow morning, or you have plans to at least, plan on drops in visibility and tack on a few extra minutes just to be on the safe side.”

The National Weather Service reported snowfall from the New Year’s Day winter storm ranged from a low of 2.2 inches at the Kansas City International Airport to a high of 4.5 inches in Kansas City.

Here are a few of the snow accumulation totals from the New Year's day winter storm. pic.twitter.com/NZUquVAGDh — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 2, 2021

By Sunday afternoon, Countee said, the skies should be partly sunny with temperatures reaching around 35 degrees by kickoff for the Chiefs game.

Before kickoff, “we may have a little bit of those foggy problems around Arrowhead Stadium with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s,” Countee said.

Monday’s high should reach around 38 degrees before temperatures warm up slightly into the low 40s. The next storm system moves in Wednesday and Thursday.

