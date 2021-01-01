Kansas City metro nears daily record for new COVID cases with over 1,300 added Friday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 1,330 new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day, the most in nearly seven weeks.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 1,334 cases for a total of 111,807 to date.

The single-day record for new cases was set on Nov. 14 when 1,335 cases were reported.

The seven-day average for new cases now stands at 820. One week ago, it was also 820. Two weeks ago, it was 905.

Six new deaths were also added Friday. Two were in Kansas City, two were in Jackson County and two were in Johnson County, raising the metro’s total to 1,372.

On Friday, Missouri reported 397,299 cases including 5,540 deaths since the pandemic began. There currently are 2,779 hospitalized patients with 23% of ICU beds remaining as of Friday. The seven-day positive test rate was 18.5%.

The Kansas confirmed total is 227,745 cases including 2,879 deaths. There are 825 hospitalized with 30% of ICU beds available as of Friday. The monthly positive test rate was 12.2%.

Across the country, more than 20 million people have contracted the virus and 346,894 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.