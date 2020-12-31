‘Travel could be nearly impossible’: winter storm warning begins at midnight in KC

Kansas City is likely to begin 2021 with a nasty dose of snow and ice.

A winter weather advisory was upgraded to a winter storm warning late Thursday morning across the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is set to begin at midnight and last through 8 p.m. Friday.

The area could see between two and five inches of snow and up to three-tenths an inch of ice by the time the storm rides out, according to the weather service.

The ice has the potential to damage trees and create power outages, according to the warning, which added, “travel could be nearly impossible.”

A wintry mix will likely start spreading across the metro in the first couple hours of the new year, bringing with it ice, then snow, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

By 6 or 7 a.m., things will really start to ramp up.

“Please, charge your phones tonight and be ready to stay home all day,” Ritter tweeted late Thursday morning.

As snow and ice start to accumulate, driving conditions will likely quickly deteriorate, the National Weather Service tweeted.

“Hazardous driving conditions will exist for much of the day Friday & travel is not advised,” the weather service wrote Thursday. “If you must travel, be prepared for road closures & hazardous travel conditions.”

