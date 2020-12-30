Wintry mix, ice could cause trouble as Kansas Citians ring in the new year

A winter storm system heading into the metro are Thursday will leave many ringing in the new year in the midst of a winter storm, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, we have a wintry mix that will include freezing rain, sleet and regular rain that will eventually transition to all snow, and it is going to cause some issues,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that encompasses the metro area beginning Thursday evening and lasting through Friday afternoon.

Friday is growing more and more concerning. NWS KC has issues a Winter Storm Watch for 9pm on Thursday through 6pm on Friday. A wintry mix transitioning to snow with accumulations expected. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/xCWeQn73ru — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 30, 2020

The high temperature both Thursday and Friday will be right at about 32 degrees.

“We are looking very wintry to kick off the new year, and it looks like it’s going to be colder as well for the first couple of days before we trend warmer heading into next week,” Ritter said.

Half a dozen wrecks were reported early Wednesday morning as areas of icy roads wreaked havoc for some drivers.

We just had half a dozen spots reporting wrecks on both sides of the state line. Roads are damp & temps are near freezing. Black ice, especially on elevated surfaces is becoming a big issue. Pad in extra travel time today! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/iDffRodBvK — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) December 30, 2020

But aside from the morning commute, Wednesday is looking uneventful, as far as new precipitation goes.

“It’s going to be a quiet day today,“ Ritter said. “We’ll be fighting clouds most of the day. It’ll be breezy and temps are going to be stuck in the 30s during the afternoon.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.