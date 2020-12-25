High in Kansas City to reach 60 Saturday before cold front moves in early next week

Christmas was sunny, and Saturday will bring unseasonably warm temperatures in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Saturday’s high reaches 60 degrees.

The high Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Atlanta Falcons is 49.

“Our next big change in the weather aside from a nice warmup on Saturday, will come on Tuesday of next week — cold air in play,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update for The Star. “We should see some sort of snow or wintry mix thing develop first thing Tuesday, into early Tuesday afternoon. But enough warm air should surge up from the south to convert everything over to just plain, liquid rain at some point on Tuesday.”

Cold weather will continue with Wednesday’s high set at 39 and Thursday’s falling to 28.