Kansas City will see frigid Christmas followed by warm weekend, then snow ahead of NYE

The skies above Kansas City will be clear and cold for Santa’s arrival to the metro area, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Unlike last year, when Christmas temperatures nearly broke the record for warmest Dec. 25 in Kansas City, children across the metro this year will wake up to temperatures in the single digits. But the day will be sunny and temperatures will warm to the early 40s by the early afternoon, said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a little bit more tolerable compared to today, not nearly as much wind,” Lauria said of Christmas day.

He noted warm air moving in Saturday from Topeka, bringing with it a high of about 60 degrees to kick off the weekend, which Lauria described as “very mild for the latter part of December.”

Sunday will be a bit chillier, but still warmer than usual, with a high of about 50.

“Next week could change,” he said. ”I think as we head towards Tuesday, we’re going to see a little snow develop.”

Commuters should be aware of potentially hazardous driving conditions during the first part of Tuesday as the winter weather system moves through the metro.

“It will change to a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, and then over to rain at some point Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening,” Lauria said.

Some light snow could make an appearance again Wednesday as the high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday hover in the upper 30s.

