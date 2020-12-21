Weather Tuesday in KC to be warm and windy, but cold front moves in Wednesday

Winds are going to pick up in Kansas City over the next couple of days, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Gusts may reach 40 mph on Tuesday.

“The thing about Tuesday is stronger winds, warmer temperatures,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Tuesday’s high is 64.

A cold front moves in Wednesday morning, bringing with it blustery conditions. The wind chill Wednesday afternoon could drop into the 20s.

“As this cold front moves through Wednesday morning, maybe a quick shot of rain,” Lauria said. “It moves out, the colder air moves in. I can’t rule out maybe a flurry.”

Christmas Day will start out at about 12 degrees and increase to a high of 41.

Another warm up is expected on Saturday.