Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Weather Tuesday in KC to be warm and windy, but cold front moves in Wednesday

Winds are going to pick up in Kansas City over the next couple of days, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Gusts may reach 40 mph on Tuesday.

“The thing about Tuesday is stronger winds, warmer temperatures,” said Lauria, who provided a weather update to The Star.

Tuesday’s high is 64.

A cold front moves in Wednesday morning, bringing with it blustery conditions. The wind chill Wednesday afternoon could drop into the 20s.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As this cold front moves through Wednesday morning, maybe a quick shot of rain,” Lauria said. “It moves out, the colder air moves in. I can’t rule out maybe a flurry.”

Christmas Day will start out at about 12 degrees and increase to a high of 41.

Another warm up is expected on Saturday.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service