First day of winter to feel more like spring in Kansas City, but cold weather looms

The first day of winter in Kansas City will feel a bit like spring as temperatures are expected to soar about 20 degrees above normal, according to FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“This is officially the first day of winter and it’s not going to feel like this outside whatsoever,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“It’s going to be a pretty warm day today — temps are going to be topping out near 60 degrees during the afternoon,” she said.

Average highs for this time of year in Kansas City are typically in the upper 30s. she said.

“Not only today is it going to warm, but as we head into tomorrow near record highs are expected as well,” Ritter said. “It’s going to be a windy day tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.”

And then the bottom drops out as a cold blasts sends temperatures plunging, leaving the metro area with a much colder finish to the week, she said.

“Christmas Day we will be waking up to teens and then afternoon highs will be closer to average: near 40 in the afternoon,” Ritter said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.