Another cold day in Kansas City before temps warm up for the weekend

It’ll be another cold day in the Kansas City area Wednesday, but the weekend forecast is shaping up to be much warmer with plenty of sunshine, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Today we’re dealing with clouds early on and cold air temperatures,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’re not going to make it out of the middle 30s for afternoon highs.”

That will be slightly below the normal high of 40 degrees for this time of year in Kansas City. But you’ll be able to ditch that heavy winter coat by the weekend.

Factor in the winds this morning and this is what it will feel like stepping out the door! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/AvlyjLXssI — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) December 16, 2020

“Sunshine does return for Thursday and that sends us into the 40s with even warmer conditions in here for Friday — low middle 50s with very windy conditions,” Bogowith said. “Those southerly winds are really going to ramp up and that’s all in advance of our next cold front.”

As that cold front arrives, expect to see extra clouds, maybe a few spits and sprinkles and a few snow flurries for some Saturday morning, she said.

“Most of you are going to stay very dry,” she said. “We just don’t have a lot of moisture for that system to work with us.”

Once the front works its way through the metro area, temperatures will drop. Highs will be in the low 40s, but they will warm back up to the mid- and upper 50s on Sunday and Monday and around 60 on Tuesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.