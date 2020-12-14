‘Pretty feeble’ snow may accompany cloud cover Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City

Snow flurries are possible Tuesday in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

“Tomorrow’s going to be another cold day, except instead of having sunshine like we had today, we’re going to have a lot of gray skies tomorrow,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates to The Star. “That’s going to keep our temperatures from warming up all that much, so it may not feel as nice tomorrow afternoon.”

Lauria said the clouds may also bring snow flurries Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening in the metro and south of the metro.

“The snow should be pretty feeble overall,” he said. “I’m not expecting much. If you get one of those snow showers, you can get a quick little coating or a little dusting, couple of tenths of an inch. But that’s probably about as bad as it’s going to get.”

The temperature Tuesday morning will be in the low 20s, warming up into the low 30s by the afternoon.

“And then on Wednesday the sun will come back out,” Lauria said. “Temperatures should be pretty typical this time of year.”

The following three days will get increasingly warmer. Wednesday will be sunny, with a high of 38; Thursday will warm into the upper 40s; Friday may be windy, with a high in the low 50s.

Sunday and Monday, kicking off Christmas week, will see warmer days yet with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s, Lauria said.