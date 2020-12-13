Fog may impact Monday morning commute as temps drop overnight in Kansas City

Sunday will be chilly and mostly overcast in Kansas City, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee. Fog and light snow could make appearances early next week.

The temperature will drop from a high in the upper 30s Sunday afternoon down to about 21 degrees overnight along with a slight breeze, said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“With the clearing skies and that light wind, we may see a little bit of fog develop,” Countee said. “Because we’re so cold, maybe freezing fog that we’re waking up to in some pockets around Kansas City for the Monday morning drive.”

He warned there could be some slick spots on the street, especially on elevated surfaces Monday morning.

But once any fog moves away, it will warm to about 40 degrees with “a good mix of sunshine and cloud cover,” Countee said.

Snow is possible Tuesday in the Kansas City area.

“First starting out in south-central Kansas, right around the mid-afternoon, 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, that’s going to start to creep into the southwest side and eventually along and east of I-35 as we head towards Tuesday night,” Countee said of the snow.

“Accumulations at this point do look pretty light and we’re still trying to figure out how this is going to be playing out,” he added.