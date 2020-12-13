Renowned veterinarian, daughter of former Kansas senator dies from brain disease

The daughter of former Kansas Sen. Nancy Kassebaum has died from progressive supranuclear palsy.

Linda Kassebaum Johnson, 61, died Dec. 6 at her home in Buena Vista, Colorado, according to her obituary published in The Star. Kassebaum Johnson, also the daughter of John Philip Kassebaum, was born in Wichita and grew up northwest of the city in Maize. Her mother, a Republican, preceded Republican Pat Roberts in the senate.

Kassebaum Johnson earned multiple degrees, including a doctorate in veterinary medicine, from Kansas State University before completing her post-doctorate studies and a Master of Public Health degree at John Hopkins University, according to her obituary.

After graduating from Kansas State, she joined the Peace Corps where she volunteered as a veterinarian in Togo, West Africa, her obituary reads. It was there she met Maurice Johnson, her former husband.

“She was always a mother first, but that was closely followed by her life-long passion for veterinary science,” reads the obituary for the mother of three.

Kassebaum Johnson’s career took her around the word, including to James Cook University in Queensland, Australia, the Veterinary Laboratories Agency of the UK government in Weybridge, England, the University of Colorado, Yale University, Washington D.C. and New York.

“Linda loved spending time with her family, having a host of animals nearby (she was a volunteer at the Denver zoo), rooting for Arsenal F.C., bird watching, traveling, and seeking adventure–like tracking tree kangaroos in the Daintree,” her obituary reads.

Kassebaum Johnson was also a member of the Kansas Veterinary Medical Association and received KSU College of Veterinary Medicine Alumni Recognition

She is survived by her children and her mother.

Family set up a memorial in Kassebaum Johnson’s name at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions, which will support veterinary students, can be sent to the KSU Foundation at 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502. According to the obituary, any donations should be marked for fund M47334. Online donations can be made at www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.