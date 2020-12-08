‘More wintry weather’ is headed toward Kansas City at end of week following warm days

Winter weather is headed to Kansas City at the end of this week following a few warm days, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria. cstark@kcstar.com

Winter weather is headed toward Kansas City following a couple of warmer days, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

But first, Lauria said, the weather is “looking just wonderful for the next couple of days.”

The high for Wednesday should be about 66 degrees. The record, he added, is 68.

He said early freezing fog shouldn’t happen, but could occur in some areas to the east of the metro first thing Wednesday morning.

Thursday will also be warm with temperatures near 62 degrees.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After Thursday, “more wintry weather” will move in, Lauria said.

By Friday, a cold rain will move into the area, he said. As a result, temperatures will drop to a high of about 39 degrees, making “a much chillier day for the end of the week.”

The National Weather Service said the rainfall could be between a quarter of an inch to half an inch.

Then, Lauria said, a wintry mix could start developing, especially by Friday night in areas to the northwest of Kansas City.

By Saturday morning, Lauria said, “there may be some snow actually makes it into Kansas City.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Dense fog sticks around for most of the morning. Skies clear out during the afternoon signaling the beginning of a warm midweek. Showers come through Thursday night into Friday ushering in cooler temperatures. pic.twitter.com/9AslS90w4w — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 8, 2020

Lauria said it is still “inconclusive” as to whether the snow will stick and how much there will be, but it is something to watch.

“(It) doesn’t look to be a big system, but by the same token, could create some road issues,” Lauria said.

By Sunday, the wintry mix should move out and temperatures should sit around 36 degrees. Monday’s high should be around 44.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP