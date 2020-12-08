Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on I-35 that shut down interstate for over 2 hours

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 north of Independence Avenue Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City police said.

The driver of a blue Dodge Ram said he was traveling south on I-35 next to a large Penske box truck just after 3 p.m. when he heard a motorcycle engine rev. He saw the motorcycle driving between his car and the truck.

Then, the motorcyclist struck both vehicles, lost control and was ejected onto the highway. He did have a helmet on, but it wasn’t secured and flew off onto the highway shoulder, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Police said the highway was shut down for around 2 1/2 hours.

This was the 96th fatal crash in Kansas City this year.

