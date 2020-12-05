Kansas City temperatures set to warm up most of next week before cool down

Kansas City temperatures will warm up before cooling down at the end of this week, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

But that trend won’t last, said Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

“When it gets closer to Christmas it may feel a little more like it,” Frank said, “but at least the first part of it, it is not going to be a nuisance. It’s dry, and it’s warmer.”

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the middle 40s, Frank said, with wind moving in from the north.

Even with that north breeze, the weather before Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game will still feel “very pleasant,” Frank said.

The forecast is like a skipping record, it's just the same today, tomorrow, Monday, and only slightly warmer by Tuesday. Mornings in the 20°s F, afternoons in the 40°s F, Sunny, light wind. pic.twitter.com/Rict2a8HOn — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 5, 2020

“In fact, it’s about as good as it gets,” Frank said.

Temperatures will warm up nearly all week before the next chance of rain moves in. Monday’s high could reach 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday temperatures could reach 55 and by Wednesday, temperatures could reach 61 degrees.

