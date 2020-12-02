KC to dodge brunt of winter storm threatening Oklahoma, Kansas with heavy snow

A winter storm threatening parts of of Oklahoma and Kansas with heavy snowfall will bring the chance of rain, maybe some wintry mix, to Kansas City, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today (Wednesday), we’re going to be dealing with temps in the 40s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “We’ll see Increasing clouds as the day unfolds as well, but we should remain dry.”

Well hello, sunshine! This sunrise is shaping up to be as pretty as last night's sunset!!! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/1K5nuo7HZH — Karli Ritter (@KarliRitter) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, northwestern Oklahoma and southern Kansas won’t be so lucky as heavy snow is expected to be centered over those areas. A snow and rain line is expected to drift east into central Kansas and Oklahoma later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

For the Kansas City area, chances for rain and maybe a little wintry mix starts to go up overnight and into Thursday morning for those living south of Interstate 70.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Here in town, we’ll be dealing with a lot of cloud cover, maybe a few chances for rain, but again the bulk of this rain or wintry mix should stay mainly on the south side of I-70 Wednesday,” Ritter said.

“As we unfold the rest of our Thursday into Friday forecast, this system pulls away,” she said. “We see low 40s for highs on Friday into Saturday, and Sunday, though, we bounced back up nicely into the upper 40s.”